September deadline for finishing desilting, drain works in Chennai

CHENNAI: Monitoring officers have been directed to ensure 100% completion of desilting and developmental works in all storm water drains, watercourses, waterbodies and silt catch pits in all Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zones by the end of September.

At the review meeting chaired by additional chief secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Saturday, directions were also issued to pre-station high-capacity motor pumps in low-lying flood-prone areas, ensure missing storm water drain links are rectified, and to clear blockage in outfalls and intersections where canals and rivers merge to ensure the unhindered flow of rainwater.

The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for comprehensive precautionary measures, including storm water drain desilting, ward-level relief preparedness, road restoration and repairs, and the procurement and maintenance of heavy-duty motor pumps. The funds will also support the deployment of 1,000 seasonal workers, five in each of the city’s 200 wards, for monsoon-related duties.

According to an official release, desilting is underway across 1,671 km of storm water drains and 1.1 lakh silt catch pits. Vehicles, heavy machinery, motor pumps and mechanised tree cutters have also been kept ready. Of the 207 vulnerable locations identified by GCC, storm water drains have been constructed at 117 locations, while modular storage tanks with high-capacity discharge pumps have been installed at 20.

Dedicated motor pumps have been stationed at 48 locations, with alternate engineered solutions implemented in the remaining areas. More than 1,000 general volunteers and 721 RWA members have been mobilised.