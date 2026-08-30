Seven held for history-sheeter’s murder in Tiruneermalai

CHENNAI: The Sankar Nagar police on Saturday arrested seven people in connection with the murder of history-sheeter K Anbazhagan alias Myna Kutty (40), who was hacked to death in broad daylight near Tiruneermalai on Friday morning.

The accused were identified as M Rajkumar (23), R Venus alias Balachandran (48), A Vimal (26), S Mukeshkanna (24), K Vishnukumar (21), V Karthikeyan (23) and J Hariharan (29). All seven were remanded in judicial custody.

Police said Venus and Anbazhagan had been involved in a murder case in 2021, allegedly linked to a land dispute. Both were also involved in the real estate business. Over time, Venus allegedly developed animosity towards Anbazhagan over his growing business, which police suspect led to the murder.

Anbazhagan, who had 14 cases against him, including two murder cases, was talking with his friends near a DMK office in Tiruneermalai when a six-member gang fatally attacked him with machetes. The gang fled the spot on motorcycles and an autorickshaw.

Following the incident, the police registered a case of murder.