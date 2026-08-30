Woman held with three bullets at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: CISF personnel found three live rounds and a firearm magazine in the hand baggage of a woman passenger during security screening at Terminal 1 of Chennai airport on Saturday morning.

The passenger was travelling with her family to Kochi on an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart at 8am. Around 6.40am, during pre-embarkation security screening, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image in her hand baggage and referred it for physical checking.

During the check, personnel found three live rounds and a magazine in the bag. The passenger was asked to produce documents or authorisation for carrying the ammunition and magazine, but could not produce any valid documents.

CISF subsequently handed the passenger, along with the ammunition and magazine, over to the local police around 8.10 am for further legal action.