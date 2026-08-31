A look at what young minds are taught as anti-reservation sentiments echo in Delhi

“It was clearly orchestrated by the principal, who actually didn’t respond to me herself,” Chandru notes, referring to the questionnaire he floated to several educationists affiliated with the state’s government and private institutions for bringing out his report. He then proceeds to walk into a room in his office, where he has stored the huge bundle secured by jute ropes, stored away inside a white polythene. “Many of these girls would have gotten admission thanks to reservation, but see how they are being brain-washed,” he worries.

Two years after the postcards arrived, today, the anti-reservation narrative is echoing in the country’s capital. Following the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leaks, came another CJP-like social media mobilisation, with the agenda to abolish caste-based reservations. What began online quickly gathered followers, spilled out of social media, and took to the streets with demonstrations at Jantar Mantar this month.

On social media, it has been alleged that those who spoke out against the anti-reservation narrative were met with hate and abuse, including, reportedly, from previous years’ competitive-exam toppers — presumably among the country’s better educated young minds.