Body in bag on train: Arrested couple brought to Chennai for probe

CHENNAI: The couple accused of murdering a woman whose headless, dismembered body was found in a trolley bag on the Tamil Nadu Express were brought to Chennai from Guwahati on Sunday night.

Manik Uddin Laskar (22), from Assam, and his wife Bhagabati Maji were arrested by special teams of the Tambaram City Police in Manipur and Assam. After being produced before local courts, they were brought to Chennai on transit warrants. The duo arrived at Chennai airport at 9 pm in a flight from Guwahati under security and were taken to the Tambaram City Police Commissioner’s office.

The case surfaced on August 5 after passengers noticed a foul smell from a trolley bag in an unreserved coach after the train reached Agra. Railway police opened the bag and found a headless, dismembered woman’s body.