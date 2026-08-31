Boy hit by ball while playing inside Kancheepuram Collectorate complex dies four days later

CHENNAI: In a freak accident, an 11-year-old boy died on Saturday, four days after a cricket ball struck him on the head while playing cricket on the playground inside the Kancheepuram collectorate complex.

According to the taluk police, Sai Modish, a Class 6 student at a government school, was playing cricket at the ground on Wednesday, a government holiday, when a ball hit him on the head. He collapsed with critical head injuries, the police said.

The boy, who lived with his mother Sugirtha Lakshmi in NGO Nagar near the collectorate, was initially taken to the Kancheepuram government hospital by ambulance.

He was subsequently referred to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment where he, however, died.

The police said several groups were playing cricket on the ground when the ball, hit from another section, struck the boy. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.