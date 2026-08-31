Gang kills history-sheeter over past enmity, four held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old history-sheeter, who had come out on bail a few days ago, was hacked to death by a five-member gang near the Kelambakkam crematorium on Saturday night, the police said. While four of the suspects were arrested on Sunday, two special teams have been formed to trace the fifth accused, who is allegedly absconding.

According to the Kelambakkam police, the body of Sahul Hameed, a resident of Anna Nagar in Kelambakkam, was found dead with cut injuries to the head and face around 7 am on Sunday. A probe revealed that Hameed had collected Rs 1,000 from his family around 9.15 pm on Saturday and left home to consume alcohol. The gang then murdered him over past enmity.

The police sent Hameed’s body to the Government Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case.

While V Arun (31), A Suriya (32), M Srikanth (35) and A Abdul Rahman (25) were arrested in connection with the murder, another accused, Ajay, is allegedly on the run.

The police said that Hameed was a history-sheeter at the Kelambakkam police station and had multiple cases against him, including for murder.