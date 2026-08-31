Making runs and a dream come true

Under the floodlights of MA Chidambaram Stadium, B Sachin lived a dream. The batter played a big role in his team Vida Kovai Kings winning the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026. His century stand with C Andre Siddarth set up his team’s win against Madurai Panthers. He was also named Player of the Tournament for making 428 runs. “At the start of the tournament I wanted to do something special and I am glad that it came true,” said an elated Sachin.

With the pace at which Kovai began the final, they were expected to post over 200. However, they finished with 182/7 on board. “In the middle of 10 overs we were around 105. So, 200 was possible but they bowled well. The wicket was quite sticky. So, 180 was a par score,” he shared.

The 23-year-old had been practicing power hitting for the last six months and that came in handy. “I worked with the bowling machine and did some power hitting works as well. It actually helped me,” he said.