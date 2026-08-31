Nitish Bharadwaj on returning as Krishna and finding new meaning in Chakravyuh

Over the years, countless versions of the Mahabharata have been retold across mediums. Yet, for many, BR Chopra’s 1988 version, remains a reference point.

At the centre of that enduring memory is Dr Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna. His serene smile, timely delivery, and portrayal of Krishna’s diplomatic wisdom — particularly his rendition of the Bhagavad Gita — gave the character a timeless charm. More than 35 years later, he remains closely associated with the role, with audiences continuing to remember and discuss his portrayal.

As a result, when director, playwright, and producer Atul Satya Kaushik extended his draft of a play depicting events from the 13th day of the war, Dr Nitish worked with him. “He (Atul) brought this play to me where Krishna was not the narrator but Bhishma. Then I suggested that the narrator has to be a person who has already risen above his own chakravyuh, maze, and Bhishma is stuck in his own maze of pratigya (vow). And the only person who can be out of the maze in this story is Krishna. So, I gave him a different perspective — which is my perspective and what I always believed in,” explains Dr Nitish. The play has since been staged across the country for over a decade.