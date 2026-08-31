Six juveniles among 10 arrested for bike racing on Vadapalani Road in Chennai

CHENNAI: A total of 10 people, including six juveniles, were arrested for allegedly racing on bikes and performing stunts along the 100-feet road in Vadapalani in the early hours of Sunday. Five of their motorcycles were also impounded.

According to the Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the group was racing towards Koyambedu from Vadapalani when one of them nearly brushed against the bike of a man who was riding with his wife and child. The man stopped the bike and regained composure, the police said. Clips, purportedly of the incident, are doing the rounds online.

Passersby and others confronted the group and thrashed them for racing. They also informed the police who then took the 10 into custody.

The police recorded the statement of the man who was hit by the racers and let go.

A police official said the gang had raced twice or thrice before they nearly hit the man’s bike. While racing, some of them fell and sustained minor injuries. the officer added.

The group had created a WhatsApp group to discuss the race. A few of them had monitored the area for police presence before setting out on it, the police said. Following inquiries, the four men in the group were taken for remand while the boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.