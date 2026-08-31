The game that changed a ‘Jataka’

A friend of mine went to northern Karnataka to visit the historic site of Sannati. He sent me a photograph of a carved stone panel depicting a game in progress. Sannati is a historically important village in the Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) district, closely associated with the nearby Kanaganahalli Buddhist stupa complex.

Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) excavations in the 1990s exposed a large limestone stupa, sculptural slabs, railings, ayaka platforms, Buddha images, and a major corpus of Brahmi inscriptions. The finds include narrative reliefs of Jataka stories, scenes from Buddha’s life, royal portraits, and label inscriptions.

The site spans a long early historic Buddhist phase, while much of the stupa’s architecture and sculpture belongs to the Satavahana period, broadly from the late centuries BCE into the early centuries CE.

Its significance is exceptional because image and inscription survive together in unusual abundance, making it one of the important Buddhist monument finds of recent decades.

Among the panels is one showing a game in progress. Based on the inscription, the story depicted is most likely the ‘Vidurapandita Jataka’ (Pali: Vidhurapandita Jataka, No. 545).