Three youngsters killed as bikes collide head-on near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Three youths were killed and another was critically injured after two bikes collided head-on near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district on Sunday. The accident occurred on the service road of the Chengalpattu-Sriperumbudur state highway, near a private hospital.

According to the Oragadam police, the deceased were identified as Durai Pandian (26), Yuvaraj (23) and Darshan. Monish, who sustained critical injuries, is undergoing treatment at the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, Durai Pandian, a native of Madurai, was working as an HR manager at a private company in Vallam Sipcot. Yuvaraj, from Panruti, worked at the same company. On Sunday, the two had gone to a theatre in Oragadam to watch a movie. They were returning towards Vallam on a bike when they were involved in the accident.

The police said Monish, a native of Erode, and his friend Darshan were travelling towards them on a bike. The two bikes collided head-on near the private hospital, leaving all four riders seriously injured.

The injured were taken to the Sriperumbudur government hospital in a ‘108’ ambulance. Durai and Yuvaraj died despite treatment. Monish and Darshan, who were in critical condition, were shifted to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital in separate ambulances. Darshan died on the way, while Monish continues to receive intensive treatment.

The police sent the bodies for post-mortem and have registered a case.