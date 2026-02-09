Chennai massage centre workers robbed at knifepoint

CHENNAI: A gang of five men allegedly robbed women employees at knifepoint at a private massage centre in Velachery on Saturday night and escaped with valuables.

Police said the men had initially visited the centre seeking massage services. As one of them appeared to be intoxicated, the staff declined service and asked them to leave. The men allegedly returned after a while, forced their way back into the premises and pulled out a knife they had hidden. They threatened the staff and coerced them into handing over their belongings (mobile phones and about 10g of gold jewellery).

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the centre and nearby areas is being examined to identify and trace the suspects.