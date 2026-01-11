Lawyer arrested for multi-crore accident insurance scam

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has arrested an advocate from Kancheepuram for allegedly orchestrating a major motor accident insurance scam by using impersonators and forged documents to siphon off compensation funds.

The suspect, identified as Padmanabhan, was nabbed following an extensive probe by the Madras High Court’s Anti-Corruption Wing.

According to the police, Padmanabhan had been operating the racket for the past four years in collusion with select government hospital staff and personnel from the police traffic investigation wing. The gang’s modus operandi involved creating fake documents for accident cases and fielding impersonators to pose as victims or their legal heirs during trial proceedings and Lok Adalat sessions. This allowed them to fraudulently settle cases and secure compensation from insurance companies.