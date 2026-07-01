Four auto drivers arrested for kidnapping Bihar workers, taking commission

CHENNAI: Four auto rickshaw drivers were arrested for allegedly ‘kidnapping’ five migrant workers from Bihar, diverting them from their intended workplace in Chennai and enrolling them at a different private company in exchange for a commission.

The suspects have been identified as Napoleon (35) of Pattinapakkam, Mahendran (38) of Thoraipakkam, and Mani (40) and Narayanamoorthy alias Kathi (31).

According to the Flower Bazaar police, one of the victims, Sathu Kumar (23), a Bihar native working at a manpower firm in Pattaravakkam run by Narendran (39) of Madhavaram, brought with him four men - Bhawan Kumar (23), Gulshan Manjhi (19), Rango Kumar (20) and Mukesh Kumar (22) - for work at the company where he has been working for the past six months.