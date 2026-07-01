Maya’s Pomblel premiers in Chennai with prejudices laced in punchlines

Writing her own sets is not new to Maya as she has long been writing her own lines for contemporary theatre, and even finding her voice while performing koothu. “What I found interesting about the writing this time was finding the joke, the root of the joke, and building it,” she said. Besides, writing for Manjula to perform on a live stage had to also be different from writing for the character to perform to a camera. “YouTube has many cuts. We have worked with some boring sets by playing with the edits, including memes, music, and other ways that digital media allows. But on stage, it is just me and the audience. That part of writing was so fascinating,” Maya added.

What mainly fueled her writing this time was the trust people placed upon her, she admitted, as she had three house-full shows booked even before she completed writing. “It was so encouraging and motivating. I finished my writing in seven days, then we were rehearsing, re-writing, clearing jokes at the last minute, testing the show with friends, and so on,” she shared.

Despite the constraints of a tight deadline, Maya wastes no time in stirring indignation while drawing laughter, effectively fulfilling Manjula’s satirical purpose.

Maya is set to perform next in Music Academy, on August 15 Tickets are available on Ticket 9