Queer 'Art'ivism: Artists pitch in on how and why art plays an important role in queer activism

If Parameshwaran’s work is about reclaiming cultural belonging, artist Naveen Daniel visually focuses on cross-solidarity and gives voice to the marginalised across sections. For the Dalit artist with disability, who is a demisexual illustrator, art, personally, became a language for emotions where words often failed. “The emotions I return to most often are grief, sadness, loneliness, hope, and resilience. Art initially became a way for me to process pain and express emotions that I found difficult to put into words.”

His illustrations often emerge from lived experiences — of disability, isolation, and queerness — but they rarely remain there. Instead of allowing pain to become the final narrative, Naveen consciously paints towards hope. “I paint the world not only as it is, but as I wish it could be. Through my work, I imagine more inclusive, accessible, and compassionate futures where disabled, queer, caste-oppressed, and other marginalised people can exist with dignity and joy,” explains Naveen.

It is perhaps this shift that defines contemporary queer artivism. While earlier narratives were often compelled to justify queer existence and talk about their struggles, today’s artists are increasingly asking questions such as: What does queer joy look like?