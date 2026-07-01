Rs 55.5 crore ornamental fish markets in North Chennai lie largely vacant

CHENNAI: Two state government’s ornamental fish markets in north Chennai, established at a combined cost of Rs 55.5 crore over the last seven years, stand largely empty. Though the Kolathur Ornamental Fish Market and the Madhavaram fish mall together have room for 232 traders, barely 10-15 shops are open in both the facilities. As the rest sit shuttered, the complexes have little to no footfall through the day.

The four-acre Kolathur facility near the Padi flyover in Villivakkam built by the CMDA was inaugurated last October, cost Rs 53 crore. Run by the fisheries department, it has 188 shops. The centre grew out of a road-widening project for Kolathur school road, meant to clear traffic from a stretch where around 150 ornamental fish stalls, some on allegedly encroached land, lined the road. Most continue to function out of the stretch, as the widening work is yet to begin.

What the building does have is outweighed by what it doesn’t. With three storeys, it has no commercial lift, forcing sellers to haul goods up and down the stairs to the upper floors manually. In addition, there was no RO water, in a business where sellers say water quality is everything. “A few fish from my shop got infected with white spot disease, which is usually caused by unsuitable water,” said a seller from one the dozen shops that are open there.

Sellers paid an advance of Rs 70,000-Rs 80,000 before they even opened. Despite it, they don’t want to occupy the shops and pay rent additionally when there are hardly any customers nor facilities. Caught in a loop, authorities said they are yet to develop facilities since the shops are still unoccupied. The rent has been fixed at Rs 70 per square feet for the ground floor, Rs 60/sq ft for the first floor and Rs 50/sq ft, for the second. This would amount to Rs 17,000 to Rs Rs18,000 monthly for ground floor shops.