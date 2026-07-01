Two youth die after hitchhiking on bike that crashes into tree in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Two youth who hitchhiked ride on a two-wheeler died after the motorcycle crashed into a roadside tamarind tree near RK Pettai in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as S Madhan (20) and V Devaraj (18), both from Narasampettai village under Rajanagaram panchayat. The injured rider was identified as V Jegatheesan (23), Devaraj’s elder brother.

The police said Devaraj was waiting to go to his private polytechnic college in RK Pettai, while Madhan was waiting for a bus to go to work. Jegatheesan, who was passing them by on his motorbike, offered them a lift.

The three were travelling towards RK Pettai when the motorcycle crashed into a roadside tamarind tree at a bend near Rajanagaram after the rider allegedly lost control of the vehicle. All three riders were thrown off the vehicle. Police said none of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Madhan and Devaraj sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot, while Jegatheesan sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

RK Pettai police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for postmortem examination.