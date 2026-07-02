28-year-old widow fatally stabs father-in-law over sexual assault attempt in Chennai

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against a 28-year-old widow for allegedly stabbing her father-in-law to death at Anakaputhur near Chennai in the early hours of Wednesday. The woman, identified as Meena, claimed the murder was in self-defence when her father-in-law Perumal (58) had tried to sexually assault her.

Meena allegedly stepped out of the house holding the blood-stained knife and informed the neighbours that she had killed Perumal, a fish vendor. The Shankar Nagar police said the case is under investigation they had booked the woman under relevant sections of murder. Sources said since the woman acted in self-defence, an inquiry will be conducted over the next week to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The woman has been living with her folllowing the death of her husband some three months ago. Preliminary inquiry revealed the woman had complained to her mother-in-law earlier about Perumal’s repeated sexual assault. After Meena’s complaint, a dispute erupted, and the mother-in-law left the house.

The police said around 2 am on Wednesday, Perumal forced his way into the woman’s room and attempted to sexually assault her, following which she attacked him with a knife.