Inside the making of the Transgender Persons Amendment Bill protest dress at Chennai Pride 2026

Agni is known for experimenting with her creativity during the march. Last year, she wore a hand-painted sari with demands for horizontal reservation for the trans community. This year, she says, a lot of people were excited to see what she was coming up with. The concept of the dress took shape over weeks of conversation with friends and collaborators. The outfit was designed by Anto Lopez, the makeup and hairstyling were done by Shariff Ruxana, and the visual storytelling support was provided by Martin.

The practicality of carrying the outfit seamlessly mattered as much as the representation. Agni had to walk almost two kilometres in the outfit, and the team designed it keeping that in mind. The hand-painted detail on the dress was the work of visual artist Velumani, who spent between 15 to 18 hours on the piece across three to four days after finishing shifts at a corporate job. Velu says the emblem was the hardest part to get right. He worked with fabric paint on satin cotton, sketching each part via freehand drawing without tracing. “I suggested placing the reject stamp slightly off-centre instead of hiding it among the text. When people naturally move their hands while speaking or marching, the eye follows that movement,” he says.