On the criminal spectrum

While the severity of a crime and the severity of resulting trauma or loss are not necessarily parallelled, an analytical methodology that does not treat all offenses in a single heavy-handed manner, or in a blanket dismissive approach, brings necessary nuance. While Spectrum is not a public database, its detailed announcement gives us an insight into how the justice system intends to operate better. We, as the general public, are collectively accustomed to baying for blood whenever horrific crimes happen and we are equally inured to justice never being served. This is more uncomfortable to process, and it requires less black-and-white a way of seeing, but forms of justice that are not strictly retributive, and which allow for the possibility of rehabilitation, are important considerations in imagining a better world.

We think of punishment — we dream of it in vivid technicolour, and Tarantino-style, or at least I do — but we don’t always have the capacity to consider reform. The truth is that reforming society also involves rethinking institutions of justice. That includes the Police itself, of course. Which is where an initiative like Spectrum becomes really interesting. The ranking of criminals, and the level of surveillance thereafter, demand recalibration both in perspective as well as in action.