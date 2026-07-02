One more dies, Ammonia leak toll rises to 17

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia gas leak incident at St Peter & Paul Seafood Export Private Limited in Tiruvallur on June 21 has risen to 17 after a 21-year-old migrant worker from Odisha died at the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Anjana Juanga. She allegedly failed to respond to treatment late on Tuesday night, and was declared dead on Wednesday. The police said the bodies of 16 persons have already been sent to their native states: Odisha (13), Assam (2) and Jharkhand (1).

Of the 83 persons affected in the incident, a total of 48 persons have recovered and discharged from hospitals. According to the latest health status report on Wednesday, 19 are undergoing treatment, of whom one is on ventilator support, 10 are receiving nasal oxygen, and 8 are in stable condition.