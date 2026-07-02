When art looked to the skies

The world is fair and square when it comes to celebrations. Nothing seems to escape the calendar. Almost every date has become some day. There are the popular ones, of course, those that have been bestowed with grandeur, like International Women’s Day and World Environment Day. Endowed with magnificent stages distributing glorious awards, these are the days that luck and fame favoured. Then there are those that quietly exist, unknown to most of us, quietly ensuring that every imaginable aspect of life on Planet Earth gets its moment in the sun. World Lazy Day, No Elevators Day, World Idli Day….there is nothing that has been missed out when it comes to acknowledgements.

So then, today must be some day, you may ask. Yes, indeed — it’s World UFO Day! July 2 marks the incident that gave birth to perhaps the world’s most famous alien conspiracy theory, when the US government announced that the debris found by a rancher in Roswell was a flying disc.

The statement was swiftly retracted, but by then the UFO legend had already taken flight. For outer space enthusiasts, the day is celebrated with star-gazing sessions and science fiction movie watching events, aimed at encouraging the spirit of scientific inquiry.