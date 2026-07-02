Yard works over, Arakkonam train travel time cut by 15 mins

CHENNAI: The train travel time from Chennai to Arakkonam has reduced by 10 to 15 minutes after the Chennai Division of Southern Railway completed a Rs 97-crore yard remodelling project at Arakkonam station two days ago.

As the station sees around 200 local trains from Chennai Central to Arakkonam and Tiruttani stations, along with over 130 express trains every day, thousands of passengers will benefit from the upgrade.

Earlier, the passengers on local trains from Chennai Central to Arakkonam and Tiruttani, and express trains, including those heading towards Katpadi, were inconvenienced as the trains halted for 10 to 15 minutes at Thiruvalangadu, two stations before Arakkonam.

As there were only four tracks up to Puliyamangalam, the station before Arakkonam, local trains running on tracks 1 and 2 were stopped to give priority to express trains on tracks 3 and 4.

The 2-km stretch between Puliyamangalam and Arakkonam had only two tracks, which has now been increased to four, allowing local and express trains to travel seamlessly.

As part of the project, three platforms at Arakkonam station, which used to accommodate 18-coach trains, have also been extended to accommodate 24-coach trains.

Arakkonam now also has the largest Electronic Interlocking yard in Southern Railway, capable of handling 478 signalled routes. The remodelled yard provides dedicated operational grids for suburban lines, main lines and trains operating on the Renigunta route.

(With inputs from Anbuselvan @ Chennai)