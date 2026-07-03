4,767 GCC school students enrolled for higher education

CHENNAI: Out of the 4,778 students who passed class 12 from the 35 higher secondary schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation, as many as 4,767 have enrolled in higher education, officials said.

A senior official from the GCC education department said the corporation has, for the first time, initiated a systematic tracking mechanism to monitor the transition of students from school to higher education. The initiative aims to ensure every student secures at least a degree-level qualification.

“So far, the monitoring was being done by the state education department. This time, the city corporation individually began to follow up the passed out students,” the official said.

“While 11 students were initially found not to have joined higher education, we have made efforts to guide them towards industrial training institutes, polytechnic colleges and other skill-based courses. At present, only five students are yet to join any form of higher education, and we are continuing follow-up efforts,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the time table for instant examinations for students who have failed in class 10 and class 12 board examinations have been released, in an effort to prevent academic dropouts and reduce gaps in learning. For class 10, instant examinations are scheduled to begin on July 8, with 810 students set to appear.