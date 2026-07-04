Admissions rise in Chennai corporation schools as infrastructure, facilities improve

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation schools have recorded a steady rise in student admissions in recent years, with 25,840 new students enrolled across 417 schools in Chennai during the academic year 2026-27. The civic body said the increase reflects improved infrastructure and enhanced learning facilities across its schools.

At present, 1,11,567 students are studying in GCC-run institutions, which include 35 higher secondary schools, 46 high schools, 130 middle schools, and 206 primary schools. The corporation has strengthened school infrastructure through new buildings, smart classrooms, computer and science laboratories, improved furniture, playgrounds, safe drinking water facilities, and upgraded sanitation systems.

Several student welfare initiatives are also being implemented, including incentives for Class 10 and 12 toppers, educational tours, the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, snacks for evening classes, 100% attendance incentives, sports facilities, and CCTV surveillance for safety.