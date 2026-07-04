Chennai light metro plan hits roadblock as feasibility study flags road constraints

CHENNAI: An ambitious project proposed by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) to introduce ‘Light Metro’ (trams), with one or two compartments each, has hit a roadblock as a feasibility study found the state capital’s roads are not suitable for it.

A senior CUMTA official told the TNIE the roads in Chennai are mostly congested and providing separate tracks for light metro is difficult. “Moreover, every time a lite metro crosses any road, vehicular traffic should be halted. So the authority has decided to hold the proposal for now,” the official said.

Earlier, the authority had proposed the project and conducted a feasibility study to introduce light metros to link with metro stations to provide first and last-mile connectivity. T Nagar and KK Nagar were first selected for the study, which concluded a few months ago. Nevertheless, the authority has decided to present the project to the new government to find ways to implement the project in the Central Business District region of the city. The Comprehensive Mobility Plan prepared by CUMTA also recommended light metro lines to enhance the share of public transportation.

Meanwhile, the CUMTA has decided to study the feasibility of implementing BRTS on Pallavaram - Thoraipakkam Road. “The project must be implemented carefully. If motorists are stuck in traffic and a nearby BRTS lane is empty, they will jump onto it. All such aspects should be analysed before implementing,” I Jeyakumar, special officer of CUMTA, said.