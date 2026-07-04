Fresh bid: Two teams get new owners, rekindled hope

As the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) enters its 10th year, the Sriraman Hall at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was buzzing with team owners trying to build the champions side when the tournament starts later this month. Names of all-rounders have evoked responses across tables, it can be said. All-rounder Ashwanth Valthapa was bought for Rs 14.45 lakh by Chepauk Super Gillies, while U Mukilesh went for Rs 13.7 lakh to Nellai Royal Kings. Two teams — Kovai Kings and Madurai Panthers — have new owners. “The auction went on well and smoothly. Teams bid intensely depending upon their requirement. Two teams will have new owners, but the style of running the teams will continue, so there will not be any change in the league,” said TJ Srinivasaraj, president of TNCA.

As teams will build, one man who will keep a close eye on the players would be the newly-hired coach for the Tamil Nadu senior men’s team Yo Mahesh. “I got to see that all-rounders were in demand. It is a good thing that teams want to have quality all-rounders. They provide a balance. The money is not important; both the all-rounders who got a good deal must use this opportunity to showcase their talent,” Mahesh said. “I will be watching the boys in action and get to know some of the youngsters who are doing well. We have a lot of talent in the city and districts, I would like to channelise the same for the benefit of the team,” he added.