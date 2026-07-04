The rising burden of childhood diabetes in India: Why Tamil Nadu needs to pay attention

Diabetes was earlier considered as a disorder that was associated with adulthood. But, the number of children who are being diagnosed with type 1 and type 2 diabetes is increasing everyday. Healthcare professionals are witnessing a steady rise in cases across urban regions, especially in Tamil Nadu, with cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai reporting a higher numbers of children with diabetes.
Urbanisation, unhealthy lifestyle, irregular food habits, decreased physical activity, obesity, and increased screen time are the important contributors associated with this growing health concern. Awareness, early diagnosis, and proper diabetes management are very crucial to protect long-term health.
Understanding childhood diabetes
There are different types of diabetes that can occur in children. Type 1 diabetes is a condition where the body does not produce insulin. Hence, these children require insulin treatment lifelong. On the contrary, people with type 2 diabetes can produce insulin, but their body cannot utilise it effectively. Type 2 diabetes is now increasingly seen in children due to obesity and sedentary lifestyle.
Why type 2 diabetes is increasing in children
There are many factors related to lifestyle that have led to the rise in childhood diabetes in India:
1. Increased consumption of junk food and sugary beverages
2. Lack of outdoor play and exercise
3. Long hours spent on mobile phones, television, and gaming
4. Poor eating habits
5. Irregular sleep patterns
6. Rising childhood obesity
Modern urban lifestyles are responsible for making children consume unhealthy foods starting at a very young age, increasing their risk of developing diabetes.
Importance of early diagnosis
Severe complications and long-term outcomes can be prevented by early detection. Parents and teachers should be aware of common symptoms such as:
1. Excessive thirst
2. Frequent urination
3. Sudden weight loss
4. Increased hunger
5. Fatigue and weakness
6. Blurred vision
Sometimes, these signs and symptoms are misunderstood as minor illnesses. Delayed diagnosis can lead to serious complications like diabetic ketoacidosis, which may require emergency medical care.
Type 1 diabetes: Managing sugar fluctuations and the role of insulin pumps
Children with type 1 diabetes have issues related to high blood sugars and low blood sugars. These conditions often happen due to irregular and erratic food consumption. Illness, growth spurts and daily routines are also some of the reasons. These highs and lows can affect the quality of life of the children.
Insulin pumps, especially when combined with Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), help deliver insulin more precisely, improve glucose control, and reduce hypoglycaemia episodes. However, these technologies remain expensive and unaffordable for many families in India. Improving affordability and access can benefit more children living with type 1 diabetes.
Challenges faced by children with diabetes
Medical challenges:
1. Regular/ multiple injections of insulin
2. Continuous blood sugar monitoring
3. Periodic health check-up,
4. Careful diet planning
5. Emotional challenges
6. Anxiety and stress
7. Fear of low blood sugar episodes
8. Reduced self-confidence
9. Feeling of being different from peers
Diabetes management can become emotionally exhausting for both children and their parents.
Gaps in paediatric diabetes care
Although Tamil Nadu has advanced healthcare facilities in cities, many families in rural and semi-urban areas still struggle to access specialised diabetes care.
Common challenges include:
1. Limited availability of paediatric diabetologists
2. Expenses incurred for insulin and glucose monitoring devices
3. Lack of well-trained educators
4. Limited counselling and emotional support services
5. Financial pressure on families
Making affordable and specialised diabetes care accessible for the public remains an important need.
Advancements in diabetes management
Modern technology is improving diabetes care for children. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices help monitor blood sugar levels and reduce the need for frequent finger-prick testing. These devices help:
1. Detect sudden glucose fluctuations
2. Improve blood sugar control
3. Reduce complications
4. Personalised nutrition
Dietitians are responsible for creating customised meal plans based on a child’s age, activity level, food preferences, and glucose patterns. Healthy eating habits play a major role in maintaining stable blood sugar levels and supporting healthy growth.
Importance of awareness and support
Not only parents, even schools and health care teams should work together to help children, who are living with diabetes. Teachers, support staff, and peers must be aware how to respond during emergency situations like low or high blood sugar episodes.
Children must feel safe and included. Structured diabetes education and emotional support are equally important for better long-term outcomes.
Healthy lifestyle, regularised physical activity, awareness and access to health care, including the need for specialised diabetes care are the need of the hour. These can reduce complications and improve quality of life for children.
This way, children can lead healthy and active lives with enhanced self-esteem. The road to it starts with early diagnosis, proper treatment, emotional support, and community awareness.
(The writer, Dr V Mohan, is the Chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation)