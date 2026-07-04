The rising burden of childhood diabetes in India: Why Tamil Nadu needs to pay attention

Diabetes was earlier considered as a disorder that was associated with adulthood. But, the number of children who are being diagnosed with type 1 and type 2 diabetes is increasing everyday. Healthcare professionals are witnessing a steady rise in cases across urban regions, especially in Tamil Nadu, with cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai reporting a higher numbers of children with diabetes.

Urbanisation, unhealthy lifestyle, irregular food habits, decreased physical activity, obesity, and increased screen time are the important contributors associated with this growing health concern. Awareness, early diagnosis, and proper diabetes management are very crucial to protect long-term health.

Understanding childhood diabetes

There are different types of diabetes that can occur in children. Type 1 diabetes is a condition where the body does not produce insulin. Hence, these children require insulin treatment lifelong. On the contrary, people with type 2 diabetes can produce insulin, but their body cannot utilise it effectively. Type 2 diabetes is now increasingly seen in children due to obesity and sedentary lifestyle.