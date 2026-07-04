Your daily habits could be causing headaches, here's how to find out

Headaches are often considered as a temporary trouble that one may cope with and forget about. When they become chronic and start to affect patient’s daily activities, one should pay attention because the problem may hide something much deeper than being a result of stressful days.

Daily habits play an important role in neurological practice as many patients do not realise that they might contribute to the development of headaches. Some of these habits can also increase the probability of having either tension headaches or migraines.

Firstly, it is important to have good sleeping habits. It goes without saying that the brain needs stable circadian rhythms, regular sleep-wake cycle, adequate duration, and quality of sleep. People who go to bed and get up at different times, stay awake late at night, do not sleep well at night, or spend too much time in bed are at risk of developing headaches. Low-quality sleep increases brain’s sensitivity to pain.