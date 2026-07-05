Civic Infrastructure in three industrial estates in Chennai to get an upgrade

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to upgrade civic infrastructure in an area of 90 km in three industrial estates- Ambattur, Guindy and Vyasarpadi - covering everything from stormwater drains and footpaths to streetlights.

The project will break down to roughly 50 km in the Ambattur Industrial Estate, 20 km in Guindy, and 20 km in the Vyasarpadi Cooperative Industrial Estate, a GCC official from the Bus Route Roads department told TNIE. As a first step, the corporation will float tenders to appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed project report.

“The consultant will carry out a detailed survey of the three industrial estates to assess infrastructure requirements, including roads, stormwater drains, footpaths and streetlights, among others. Based on the survey, estimates and a phased implementation plan will be prepared,” the official said.

The upgrade at Ambattur and Guindy follows an MoU signed earlier this year between the GCC and the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation, under which the civic body took over maintenance of roads, streetlights, stormwater drains, solid waste management and other essential civic infrastructure in those two estates for 30 years.

Vyasarpadi’s inclusion is a long time coming. Workers at the cooperative industrial estate, which falls under the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s Perambur assembly constituency, have been asking for better civic amenities for years. The GCC has now brought the estate under the same project.