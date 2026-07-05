Officers Training Academy takes Army recruitment, outreach to metro commuters in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Indian Army has taken its recruitment and public outreach campaign into Chennai’s metro network, with the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, unveiling a permanent publicity display at the OTA-Nanganallur Road Metro Station to familiarise commuters with the academy’s legacy and officer entry schemes.

The installation, unveiled on Saturday by Lt Gen Michael AJ Fernandez, OTA commandant, is aimed at spreading public awareness about one of the country’s premier military training institutions while encouraging young people to consider careers as commissioned officers in the Indian Army.

Senior army officers, including Maj Gen S Murugesan, deputy commandant, and Maj Gen R M Srinivas, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area, attended the event along with Chennai Metro Rail Ltd officials, including Director (Finance) Krishnamoorthy.

Meanwhile, the refurbished restroom at Central Metro Station has been commissioned for public use along with the upgraded facility at Meenambakkam Metro Station on Saturday.