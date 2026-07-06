Awards galore at TNCA’s annual day fete

From a young boy to an international star — This is the story of former India cricketer Murali Vijay, who took the stage at the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) 94th annual day as the chief guest and shared his journey.

Speaking at the event, where TNCA felicitated awards and scholarships for performers across age-groups from the 2025-26 season, Vijay recalled his interactions with WV Raman, his coach in the early stages of his career, and looking up to L Balaji for inspiration. “His (Raman) impact on my life was phenomenal. He taught us that there were no shortcuts or special privileges. There is only one way to reach the top,” narrated Vijay, adding, “Lakshmipathy Balaji, at that time, was my idol. Both of us came from a tennis-ball cricket background. Our life stories were very similar. Neither of our parents were deeply involved in cricket. Both of us had the passion and determination to go out there and play. He is like a dear brother to me.”