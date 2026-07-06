Cancellations invoncenience passengers at Tambaram station

CHENNAI: Scores of people waiting for trains from Tambaram to Chennai Beach at Tambaram station were inconvenienced on Sunday morning as the Southern Railway cancelled 41 suburban trains owing to maintenance work between the Chennai Beach-Tambaram and Chennai Egmore-Villupuram sections.

In an official release issued on July 3, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway announced the cancellation of these trains, including those running from Chennai Beach to Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Thirumalpur, and Tambaram-Chennai Beach, Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach and Thirumalpur to Chennai Beach. It was announced that services would be suspended for five hours, from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm, on July 5 and July 12.

While special trains were operated from Tambaram to Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Thirumalpur, and vice versa on these days, there were no trains from Tambaram to Chennai Beach during the five hours. As it was a Sunday, a large number of people had gathered at Tambaram station. With trains cancelled after 10.30 am, many moved to Tambaram bus stand, causing traffic congestion in the morning. After 3.30 pm, services to Chennai Beach resumed as usual.

A staff at Tambaram station told TNIE that announcements were made at the station so that people are aware about the cancellations.