Frida Kahlo’s birth anniversary: Painting a portrait of one's own

There is a metaphoric bond between portraits and the perplexities we humans experience. An ambivalent mind, an aching heart, a body and its spurts of joy, a slump of illness, a strong sweeping death. And between all these junctures, our lives are marred with minuscule moments. Years ago, the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo mastered the art of preserving these fragments of moments she survived. She poured the raw colours of miscarriage, birth, spinal operation, and her own inner conflicts onto her canvas. Her artistic style of never distancing herself from her canvas, depicting pain with resilience, has struck a chord with many. Decades later, women still create their own style of portraits, where they don’t feel the need to put a veil on the vulnerability of the body or the mind. If Frida Kahlo were alive today, she would probably feel the grip of solidarity — the collective idea of creating a self-paved visual identity — very strongly.

Women artists share their intimate relationship with colours, canvas, cameras, and themselves and how they have been witnessing their lives through self-portrait paintings and photographs.