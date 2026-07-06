Murder plot unearthed at Puzhal jail, four inmates shifted

CHENNAI: Four convicts lodged in Puzhal Central Prison, including history-sheeter Lali Manikandan, were shifted to other prisons after jail authorities uncovered a conspiracy to murder notorious inmate S Kalimuthu alias ‘Vellai’ Kali (30).

According to prison sources, officials received intelligence that a deal worth Rs 1 crore had been struck to eliminate Kalimuthu, with an advance of `25 lakh already paid. Four convicts, including Lali Manikandan and three inmates from southern districts, had allegedly planned to attack Vellaikali in a secluded area inside the prison.

Following the tip-off, prison officials questioned the suspects separately, during which the alleged murder plot came to light. Subsequently, Manikandan was shifted to the Salem Central Prison, while the three other convicts were transferred to Cuddalore Central Prison. Senior prison officials have launched a detailed inquiry into the conspiracy.