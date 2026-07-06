Murder plot unearthed at Puzhal jail, four inmates shifted

CHENNAI: Four convicts lodged in Puzhal Central Prison, including history-sheeter Lali Manikandan, were shifted to other prisons after jail authorities uncovered a conspiracy to murder notorious inmate S Kalimuthu alias ‘Vellai’ Kali (30).
According to prison sources, officials received intelligence that a deal worth Rs 1 crore had been struck to eliminate Kalimuthu, with an advance of `25 lakh already paid. Four convicts, including Lali Manikandan and three inmates from southern districts, had allegedly planned to attack Vellaikali in a secluded area inside the prison.
Following the tip-off, prison officials questioned the suspects separately, during which the alleged murder plot came to light. Subsequently, Manikandan was shifted to the Salem Central Prison, while the three other convicts were transferred to Cuddalore Central Prison. Senior prison officials have launched a detailed inquiry into the conspiracy.
The development comes months after an armed gang allegedly attempted to kill Kalimuthu while he was being escorted by police near Perambalur in January. Kalimuthu, a convicted prisoner lodged in Puzhal Central Prison, was being taken back from court hearings when the escort team stopped at a hotel on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway for lunch. A gang that had been trailing them hurled country bombs at the police party in an attempt to target Vellaikali.