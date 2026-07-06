OMR residents warn Radial Road against failed BRTS model

CHENNAI: Residents along the Old Mahabalipuram Road who successfully stalled a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project on their stretch a few years ago are now warning communities along the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road where Chennai Unified Metropolitan Authority (Cumta) has proposed a similar project, to look carefully before they accept it.

The Federation of OMR Residents Associations (FOMRRA) says BRTS is a failed model and many Indian cities including Pune, Delhi, and Visakhapatnam, have all dismantled their BRTS corridors within two to five years of launch.

When the government proposed BRTS on OMR in 2018-19, FOMRRA attended the citizen consultation and opposed it pointing to design flaws, poor planning and what it called a “cut-copy-paste” detailed project report. “We also pointed out that Metro Rail was already sanctioned for the stretch, making BRTS a waste of money,” the federation said. The project was eventually withdrawn.