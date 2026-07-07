After revamp, Amma canteens see higher footfall; 1.04 lakh benefit daily

CHENNAI: The footfall at Amma Unavagam across the city increased significantly in June, with around an average of 1.04 lakh people benefiting from 383 Amma Unavagam per day. The officials have attributed the increase to repairs made to the canteens and ensuring consistency in quality.
The data also shows the daily average footfall stayed consistently below the 1 lakh mark, ranging between 84,452 and 67,164, in the first five months of this year. However, June saw the highest footfall as well as revenue generation, as 31.23 lakh people benefited with the outlets making a sales of Rs 1.36 crore.
This translates to an average daily footfall of 1.04 lakh beneficiaries and average daily sales of Rs 4.53 lakh in June.
Speaking to TNIE, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said, “A total of Rs 17.6 crore has been spent on major repairs and refurbishments of Amma Unavagam across the city. Over the last two months, interventions such as procuring cooking equipment, carrying out plumbing works, and other maintenance activities have also been undertaken. Inspections by senior officers were intensified following the Chief Minister’s directions. All of this has resulted in increased footfall and greater public patronage,” he said.
According to official data accessed by TNIE, more than 1.5 crore people benefited from Amma Unavagams between January and June 2026. During the six-month period, the canteens generated Rs 6.53 crore in sales revenue.
Until May, the highest figures had been recorded in January with 26.18 lakh beneficiaries followed by 24.5 lakh in May, 24.4 lakh in March and 23.6 lakh in February. However, the beneficiaries dipped to its lowest of 20.14 lakh in April this year when LPG cyclinder shortage was reported in several parts of the state due to the West Asia conflict.
In May, days after the TVK government assumed office, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay directed officials to immediately upgrade infrastructure at Amma Unavagams, procure the necessary cooking equipment, and ensure an uninterrupted supply of hygienic and quality food to the public.