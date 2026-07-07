After revamp, Amma canteens see higher footfall; 1.04 lakh benefit daily

CHENNAI: The footfall at Amma Unavagam across the city increased significantly in June, with around an average of 1.04 lakh people benefiting from 383 Amma Unavagam per day. The officials have attributed the increase to repairs made to the canteens and ensuring consistency in quality.

The data also shows the daily average footfall stayed consistently below the 1 lakh mark, ranging between 84,452 and 67,164, in the first five months of this year. However, June saw the highest footfall as well as revenue generation, as 31.23 lakh people benefited with the outlets making a sales of Rs 1.36 crore.

This translates to an average daily footfall of 1.04 lakh beneficiaries and average daily sales of Rs 4.53 lakh in June.

Speaking to TNIE, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said, “A total of Rs 17.6 crore has been spent on major repairs and refurbishments of Amma Unavagam across the city. Over the last two months, interventions such as procuring cooking equipment, carrying out plumbing works, and other maintenance activities have also been undertaken. Inspections by senior officers were intensified following the Chief Minister’s directions. All of this has resulted in increased footfall and greater public patronage,” he said.