CM Vijay inspects Nemmeli desal plant, work at Perur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday inspected the 110 MLD and 150 MLD desalination plants at Nemmeli and reviewed the progress of the 400 MLD Perur desalination plant, being constructed for Rs 5,814.57 crore.

Chennai currently receives around 1,230 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water from the Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills, Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai, Chembarambakkam and Veeranam reservoirs, in addition to the 110 MLD and 150 MLD desalination plants at Nemmeli. The upcoming Perur plant is expected to significantly augment the city’s water supply.

At Perur desalination plant, construction is under way on key components including the seawater intake structure, lamella clarifier, RO building, product water tank, clear water reservoir, sludge thickener, chemical and electrical buildings, administrative facilities among others.