CM Vijay inspects Nemmeli desal plant, work at Perur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday inspected the 110 MLD and 150 MLD desalination plants at Nemmeli and reviewed the progress of the 400 MLD Perur desalination plant, being constructed for Rs 5,814.57 crore.
Chennai currently receives around 1,230 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water from the Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills, Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai, Chembarambakkam and Veeranam reservoirs, in addition to the 110 MLD and 150 MLD desalination plants at Nemmeli. The upcoming Perur plant is expected to significantly augment the city’s water supply.
At Perur desalination plant, construction is under way on key components including the seawater intake structure, lamella clarifier, RO building, product water tank, clear water reservoir, sludge thickener, chemical and electrical buildings, administrative facilities among others.
Plaque out: DMK warns of stir
Chennai; The DMK on Monday accused the ruling TVK government of deliberately removing former CM MK Stalin’s name from the inauguration plaque at the Nemmeli desalination plant and warned of massive statewide protest if it is not restored within a week.
Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam, former minister TM Anbarasan and former Egmore MLA Paranthaman alleged the government is attempting to erase Stalin’s legacy. “The inauguration plaque installed at the entrance of the project has now been covered with a piece of cloth and Stalin’s name has been removed.
When questioned, the officials claimed the plaque had deteriorated and assured it would be repaired within a week,” he said. “If the plaque is not restored within a week, the DMK will launch a massive agitation across TN that will bring the state to a standstill,” he warned.