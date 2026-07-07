From fresh flowers to foam: The evolution of the poo jadai

Before the flowers and other ornaments become part of a bride’s braid, they first pass through Muniyammal’s calloused palms — a testament to 48 years of hard work and labour. “I have been making poo jadais along with decorative flower adornments and garments for deities for about 48 years now,” shares Muniyammal, who came into this profession when she was about five years old. “My father passed away when I was very young. My mother struggled to raise us on her own. There were times when we slept on the roadside,” she adds, talking of her early initiation into this craft.

Since then, all her hands knew was to pull a thread taut, tuck in a bud, straighten a petal, and move on to the next. She began with traditional floral braids, which were primarily made up of flowers like kanakambaram and mullai positioned in alternating layers on mantharai leaves. “Earlier, we stitched everything on mantharai elai. But now, we use bamboo material because it gives better support and appearance. The flowers can stain because of the soil and moisture they carry on the mantharai elai. That’s why we shifted to bamboo some 10 years ago,” she notes.

On the bamboo base, intricate floral arrangements are sewn with a thread-like material that the vendors call ‘narambu’. “It (the thread) is manufactured in Malaysia. Since it doesn’t get dirty easily, everyone has started using it.” Traditionally, the braids were stitched using natural fibre (naar). “It doesn’t stain easily and gives a neat finish. Nowadays, we often use narambu because the finish looks better,” comments Muniyammal.