Make your home an island of peace

When you return home after a day of work, do you feel like you are getting a comforting hug or do you feel anxious about the clutter, no relaxation hours, and a sense of rough edges? Homes can hold the strongest triggers. Our spaces are reinforcing either safety signals or danger signals all day. Home should hold the feeling of your body relaxing and the tension slipping away.

Predictability

Patterns are the simplest ways your nervous systems signals ‘I am safe’. From the lamp you put on after making your evening coffee to the curtains you draw to let the first rays of sunlight get in, each disproportionately soothing activity that seems merely habitual are actually regulating rituals around your space which make it familiar to your nervous system. They consist of sensory cues that tell your nervous system ‘We have done this before, we are safe’. Your nervous system relaxes when it knows what comes next!