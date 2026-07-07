Minister Sengottaiyan opens upgraded Bougainvillea Park in Chennai

CHENNAI: REVENUE minister KA Sengottaiyan on Monday inaugurated the upgraded Bougainvillea Park in Anna Nagar, developed by the Greater Chennai Corporation at a cost of Rs 2.95 crore.

The park spans an area of 12,800 sqm and has more than 1,350 trees and plants of over 30 species.

The park is also renovated with other amenities such as a 17,000 sqft walking track, 44 decorative light fixtures, a modern outdoor fitness space, a meditation centre, children’s play area equipped with more than 10 play equipment, over 50 seating arrangements, three pergolas, toilets for men, women and persons with disabilities, a fountain, and an automated irrigation system with 120 sprinklers.

Following the inauguration, the minister planted a sapling and inspected the new amenities at the park.

He also instructed officials to ensure the proper maintenance of the park, which is expected to see a daily footfall of around 500, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, corporation commissioner GS Sameeran inspected the ongoing canal improvement works being carried out at a cost of Rs 27.58 crore in Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones.