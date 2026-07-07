Pocso accused’s reinstatement as YMCA principal draws ire

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW), an umbrella body of child rights organisations in the state, has urged the TN Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) to intervene against the reinstatement of the principal of YMCA College of Physical Education, Chennai, who is facing trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the representation, the survivor, who joined a Bachelor’s programme during the 2022-25 academic year, was allegedly subjected to sexual misconduct by the then principal, George Abraham, on November 2, 2022. She was a minor at that time.

Following a complaint, an FIR was registered in Crime No. 101 of 2023. The accused, who was arrested on March 11, 2023, remained in judicial custody for more than 50 days, and was later released on bail. A charge sheet has since been filed and the case, numbered as Special Case No. 101 of 2023, is pending before a POCSO Court, with the next hearing scheduled for July 31.

The organisation also pointed out the survivor is now studying in the same institution, forcing her to continue under the authority of the accused. It stressed the reinstatement could cause psychological trauma to the survivor, affect her right to a safe educational environment, influence witnesses, discourage victims from reporting abuse, and undermine confidence in institutional child protection mechanisms.

TNCRW urged the panel to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, conduct a probe into the reinstatement and recommend that the accused be relieved from the post of principal and any position of authority over students until the criminal trial is concluded.