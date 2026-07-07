SBJH celebrates founder's Day, the values behind every restored step

Every hospital has a foundation built of bricks and mortar. The strongest ones, however, are built on values that outlive their founders. At Soundarapandian Bone and Joint Hospital & Research Institute (SBJH), those values have guided over four decades of orthopaedic excellence. On Saturday, the hospital’s Founder’s Day gala commemorated Prof Dr S Soundarapandian’s 95th birth anniversary while celebrating a legacy that continues to shape the future of bone and joint care.

Before the formal proceedings began, the evening revealed what truly defines the institution. Conversations among doctors, staff members, and former patients centered on lives reclaimed — from regaining mobility after a road accident to a grandfather cycling alongside his grandson years after a debilitating leg injury. These stories, more than any accolade, reflected the trust the hospital has built over four decades.

Dr S Sivamurugan, director of the hospital and son of Dr Soundarapandian, during his welcome address, reflected on instituting the Founder’s Day following his father’s passing. “This is appa’s 95th birthday. Every year, we are planning to do this as an event. This is our first event after his passing. His dedication was par excellence; every time, it was duty first,” he said. Underscoring the values instilled by Dr Soundarapandian in the field, Dr S Ravi Subramaniam, director of the hospital and the second son of Dr Soundarapandian, added that he was instrumental in developing various complex procedures like hip and knee replacement at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during his tenure at its orthopaedics department.