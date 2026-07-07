US consulate in Chennai marks 250 years of American independence

CHENNAI: The US Consulate General in Chennai launched a series of public outreach initiatives across the city as part of the Freedom 250 celebrations, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

As part of the campaign, Chennai’s iconic Ripon Building, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation, and the VIT Chennai campus were illuminated in the colours of the American flag. The US consulate general building was also decorated with giant American flags and illuminated in red, white and blue.

In another initiative, around 2,000 specially branded autorickshaws featuring the pictures of US President Donald Trump and the Statue of Liberty have been deployed across Chennai to celebrate the milestone and highlight the growing US-India partnership.