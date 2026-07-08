Choc-a-bloc: A cascade of chocolate recipes

Chocolate is one of the few foods that engage all five senses. Its aroma draws you in…then comes the slow melt as the silky texture coats your mouth. The taste lingers on your tongue, leaving you wanting more. The lesson chocolate teaches you is this: It is less about eating and more about surrendering to the decadent experience.

Members of the Olmec civilisation were believed to be the first to cultivate cacao and prepare it as a drink, while the Aztec civilisation revered it to the point of considering it a divine offering— which also doubled as currency for everyday trade. Regardless of the ongoing debates about its origin, one thing is for sure: Chocolate continues to be a love language that transcends borders, languages, cultures and other boundaries in today’s world.

Following World Chocolate Day (July 7), let us collectively be more like the Ancient Mayans and take the sweet for what it is — a gift from the gods above. Here is a curation of accessible, delicious recipes you can try that will be sure to please your taste buds.