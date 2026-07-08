In a world of pitches and prompts

Instruments like the yazh, parai, and kudamuzha carry histories, landscapes, and communities within them, comments Sivasubramanian Muthusamy, aka Sisu, a member of the band Uru Paanar. He notes, “I think AI can get very close to the sound (of indigenous instruments), but not necessarily to the experience around it. As someone still learning music, what interests me is often everything around the note itself. How an instrument sits in someone’s hands, how it responds differently every time, how a musician adjusts to it in the moment. Indigenous and old instruments carry traces of the people and places that shaped them. You can sample the sound of a parai, but you can’t easily sample the generations of practice, rituals, and memories that come with it.”

Like AI-generated texts have problems with inconsistencies, AI music has these issues too, as Joel, who has experimented with the technology but does not use it in his own work, elaborates. “The tones of instruments are odd, sounding somewhere between real and electronic; the instruments’ tone, the melody and the voice of the singer change drastically in the middle. It gets rhythm mostly right but really overcomplicates harmonies, so you end up spending more credits to fix these issues,” he says, adding that it’s especially frustrating when novices, believing that AI is the expert, refuse to listen to reason. He recalls, “It had made up a chord that could only be played if all the strings were jumbled and the musician had seven fingers, but the client insisted that I recreate it.”