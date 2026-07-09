Designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan on Alar, Tamil bridal fashion and finding inspiration in childhood memories

Excerpts from CE’s interaction with the designer about Alar:

Could you take us to your first sketch of the collection?

It’s funny that you asked me about the first sketch. My label partner Nishanth still wonders how this collection came to life because he didn’t see the sketches. Truth is, there were none. I sketched them in my mind and brought them to life. While explaining to my team, I made rough sketches but this was one collection that didn’t have precise sketches. One of my favourite things to do is close my eyes and design in my head. If you could have a look at that database of sketches, you’ll see that I have only realised 8-10% of the designs that I want to make.

As Tamilians, we are very diverse. There are many faiths and religions. Each carries its own traditions. As soon as I moved back to Chennai from Goa, the first four custom outfits I was working on were all Christian wedding gowns. That made me understand that there is a gap in that market. Alar was created to address that gap. Hence, we went with all white.