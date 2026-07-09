Fault with the foundation

Look: the death of Ketan Agarwal in Pune’s Lohagad Fort in June, allegedly orchestrated by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, is tragic and horrific. Unless severe abuse was a part of the equation and Siya had no other recourse, there is no justifying this crime. The same goes for the murders of Raja Raghuvanshi while on honeymoon in Meghalaya 2025, and of Monu of Rewari in June. It is undeniable that there has been a spate of killings of men by their female partners, abetted by accomplice-boyfriends, making the headlines in India lately.

The denial is elsewhere, firmly where it has always been: the ratio of intimate partner violence (and murder) by women against men is very skewed. A rash of ghastly premeditated crimes by women does not come anywhere close to how endemic domestic violence and homicides by male partners and their accomplices — most often their families — is in India.